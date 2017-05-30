St. Francisville celebrates Bayou Sar...

St. Francisville celebrates Bayou Sara Day with art, books, history

A painting of a hawk is one of many on display at Backwoods Gallery, which held an open house for a new exhibition by local artist Murrell Butler during Bayou Sara Day activities on May 25 in St. Francisville. Jerry Reaves, of St. Francisville, looks at a couple of paintings by artist Murrell Butler during an open house for a new exhibition by local Murrell Butler at Backwoods Gallery during Bayou Sara Day activities on May 25 in St. Francisville.

Chicago, IL

