St. Francisville celebrates Bayou Sara Day with art, books, history
A painting of a hawk is one of many on display at Backwoods Gallery, which held an open house for a new exhibition by local artist Murrell Butler during Bayou Sara Day activities on May 25 in St. Francisville. Jerry Reaves, of St. Francisville, looks at a couple of paintings by artist Murrell Butler during an open house for a new exhibition by local Murrell Butler at Backwoods Gallery during Bayou Sara Day activities on May 25 in St. Francisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC