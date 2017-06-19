'Special 5oth Memorial Exhibition: Ka...

'Special 5oth Memorial Exhibition: Kawabata Ryushi - Nihonga Goes Beyond the Bounds'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Ryushi Kawabata was an important influence on the development of nihonga during the Taisho and Showa eras . He originally studied yA ga in the United States, but switched to nihonga after being impressed by the Japanese works at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC