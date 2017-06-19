'Special 5oth Memorial Exhibition: Kawabata Ryushi - Nihonga Goes Beyond the Bounds'
Ryushi Kawabata was an important influence on the development of nihonga during the Taisho and Showa eras . He originally studied yA ga in the United States, but switched to nihonga after being impressed by the Japanese works at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
