South Baya s only outdoor painting festival set for June 17
Photograph by George Sakkestad Los Gatos resident Veronica Gross is one of 34 artists participating in the June 17 Plein Air Art and Wine Festival that takes place at the Town Plaza in downtown Los Gatos. The festival raises money for art and science education programs.
