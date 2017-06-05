Songs for Sisters showcases talent of Lehigh Valley women
Music, coffee and pop-up exhibitions will fill the second floor of the Single Sisters' House from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 15 in Bethlehem . Beginning in April 2017, the Single Sisters Series sought to celebrate accomplishments of Lehigh Valley women from the past and present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC