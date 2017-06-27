Silent auction deadline draws near
The closing deadline for bids for two paintings in a silent auction to raise funds to restore the Holy Trinity Church organ in Bradford on Avon is drawing nigh. Anyone who wishes to bid for the two large framed paintings - one an original and the other a print - should submit their bids by 5pm on Sunday, 2 July.
