San Leandro public art project to shed light on talent

Burning Man architect and Big Picture Arts Project founder Andrew Johnstone, left, teaches Lincoln Continuation High School junior Maryssela Kidd, right, how to use an airbrush on June 1 in Johnstone's American Steel Studios space in West Oakland. Kidd was one of three Lincoln Continuation High School students from San Leandro who were working with Johnstone on a mural that will be displayed near the corner of East 14th Street and West Juana Avenue.

