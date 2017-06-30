Sam McKinniss -- a surprise Minnesotan! -- on painting Lorde's 'Melodrama' cover, honoring Prince
Twenty-year-old New Zealander Lorde turned to Minnesota's Sam McKinniss for the cover art to her terrific new album, "Melodrama." Lorde's exhilarating, effervescent, and emotionally charged Melodrama is the best album of 2017, and a Minnesotan helped complete it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
