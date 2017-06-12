Salam painting-Narmeen Naser Official Facebook page

Salam painting-Narmeen Naser Official...

13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The exhibition is organized by a social enterprise in Dubai named the Ajala project in partnership with ''Every Dirham Counts'' campaign launched to back Emirates Red Crescent. The charity art exhibition will house the artworks of twenty-five artists who all donate their work to raising funds for Somalia.

