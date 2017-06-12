Pula picked for painting prize
Pula's 2016 work Anatye was awarded the prize on Friday night after judges, Bendigo Art Gallery representatives and the Guy family members made a final decision. More than 290 artists entered the prize this year with 37 finalists selected to go on display in the Arthur Guy Prize exhibition.
