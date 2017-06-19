Portrait of woman breastfeeding her daughter wins 30,000 prize
Grimsby-born artist Benjamin Sullivan, 40, was awarded first prize for Breech!, depicting his wife Virginia nursing their young daughter, Edith. The judges said they were struck by the tenderness and intimacy of Sullivan's composition, evoking Madonna and Child paintings through the ages and the depth of the maternal bond.
