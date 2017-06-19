Picasso, Matisse and Rodin set to leave NZ shores soon

The opportunity to see masterpieces by artists such as Picasso, Matisse and Rodin is coming to an end as the major exhibition The Body Laid Bare: Masterpieces from Tate closes on Sunday 16 July at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TA maki. Exhibition visitors have enjoyed seeing original painting, sculpture and photography by key artists from the Victorian period, Impressionism, Surrealism, Modernism, and the contemporary era.

