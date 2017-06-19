Picasso, Matisse and Rodin set to lea...

Picasso, Matisse and Rodin set to leave NZ shores soon

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The opportunity to see masterpieces by artists such as Picasso, Matisse and Rodin is coming to an end as the major exhibition The Body Laid Bare: Masterpieces from Tate closes on Sunday 16 July at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TA maki. Exhibition visitors have enjoyed seeing original painting, sculpture and photography by key artists from the Victorian period, Impressionism, Surrealism, Modernism, and the contemporary era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC