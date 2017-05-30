Parkersburg Art Center displays new e...

Parkersburg Art Center displays new exhibits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Three new exhibits will open at the Parkersburg Art Center, with a reception from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. On display in the Main and Boll Galleries are works by Gary Pettigrew, retired head of the Fine Art Department at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and by Chris Dutch and Robin Hammer, renowned mixed media artists from Charleston, W.Va., in an exhibit titled The reception is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC