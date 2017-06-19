Paintings that Expose the Spirit With...

Paintings that Expose the Spirit Within the Body

13 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Over little more than a decade Jenny Morgan has developed a set of powerful techniques that push paint to make the connection between the earthly and otherworldly more expressively felt. Morgan highlights the uncanny relationship between life and death through her flattening of the image, erasing context through the use of monochromatic backdrops, and applying paint thinly enough to allow the picture's armature, pencil marks, and canvas appear.

Chicago, IL

