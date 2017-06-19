Paintings in Which Splotchy Blobs Stand in for Historical Figures
Alun Williams is a barmy British bloke who roams the backstreets of cities and towns, stubbornly signifying historic citizens with slapdash splotches. His congenially coy paintings are now being shown in For the Senelites' Pleasur e , his third show at Galerie Anne Barrault in Paris.
