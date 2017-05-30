Paintings About the Intersection of A...

Paintings About the Intersection of Architecture and White Privilege

The topic for Chris Barnard has always been white supremacy, and the way in which it invades much of our living space in stealth mode. It is not just the external manifestation of racial violence that floods the daily news, but rather the process through which structures of power associated with whiteness become embedded in the cultural imagination, the rule of the law, and ultimately, what is seen as historical truth.

