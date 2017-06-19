Painting with Sound Closes the HK Phil's 2016-17 Season

On 7 & 8 July in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will close its 2016/17 Season with a dazzling palette of vibrant colours and shimmering sounds. Two world-class harp virtuosos - Isabelle Moretti and Xavier de Maistre - will perform music by Debussy and Ravel as well as an enchanting arrangement for harp and orchestra of a Mozart piano concerto.

