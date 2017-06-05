Painting pays off in many ways for Westport Council on Aging artists
The 14 artists, who call themselves “The Ageless Atalier Painters,” are hosting the exhibit at Westport Free Public Library through June, displaying an impressive and colorful collection of oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors and drawings that inspire, encourage and challenge their fellow students and others to keep learning new things and always have fun. Renowned painter Robert Abele serves as the instructor for the art group, which meets on Wednesday mornings at the Westport Council On Aging on Reed Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC