Painting pays off in many ways for Westport Council on Aging artists

The 14 artists, who call themselves “The Ageless Atalier Painters,” are hosting the exhibit at Westport Free Public Library through June, displaying an impressive and colorful collection of oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors and drawings that inspire, encourage and challenge their fellow students and others to keep learning new things and always have fun. Renowned painter Robert Abele serves as the instructor for the art group, which meets on Wednesday mornings at the Westport Council On Aging on Reed Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.