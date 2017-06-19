Painting our relationship with the land
Memories blend with new reality in an exhibition of works from the past 20 years of Creswick artist Craig Barrett's career. Many of the works in his exhibition Landmarks , now on at The Lost Ones gallery, are the result of revisiting a rural property near Euroa where he spent many childhood holidays.
