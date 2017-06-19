Painting of Philando Castile's death on display in New York's Whitney Museum

The Whitney Biennial may be over, but a large-scale painting of Philando Castile that was part of the show remains on view at the New York museum through July 16. Painted this year by Los Angeles artist Henry Taylor, "The Times Thay Aint a Changing, Fast Enough!" presents an imagined still image of Castile and the gun of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was found not guilty last week in the fatal shooting of Castile during a traffic stop last summer. The 8- by 6-foot work is based on the video that Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, captured in the aftermath of the shooting and live-streamed to Facebook , making sure the world saw what happened.

