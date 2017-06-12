Painting a Mural workshop to be held ...

Painting a Mural workshop to be held Saturday at Blanden

The Blanden Memorial Art Museum will hold an Adult Workshop - Painting a Mural from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 920 Third Ave. S. The class is for persons 16 and older, class size limited to 6. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. The Blanden Memorial Art Museum will hold "Ceramic Techniques" from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the museum, ... EMMETSBURG - Main Street Community Theater will host a Trivia Event from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 25 at the ... EMMETSBURG - "Gaming after Hours" will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Emmetsburg Public Library.

