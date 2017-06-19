Painter Sherri Wolfgang featured at Housatonic Museum of Art
Painter Sherri Wolfgang, of Westport, will present two complete series of works at the "Sherri Wolfgang: SOLO" show at Housatonic Museum of Art through July 31. An example from painter Sherri Wolfgang's "NICK.EL.O.DE.ON" series on view at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport through July.
