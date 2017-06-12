P. Buckley Moss announces new painting of J. Sidna Allen House -
Well-known artist P. Buckley Moss was in attendance at the April 30 performance of "Thunder in the Hills" at the historic courthouse in Hillsville. Ms. Moss used this occasion to announce, via Greg Goad board member of the Carroll County Historical Society, that she will be painting a new picture with the J. Sidna Allen house as its focal point.
