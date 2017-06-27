Opening Reception for Exhibition of New Paintings by Chris Polson

The public is invited to an opening reception for an exhibition of new paintings by Chris Polson on Saturday, July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Brooks Stretchers at 59 Calderwood Lane in Lincolnville. The paintings are from Polson's past three years of work done in the Baxter State Park and Midcoast areas of Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.