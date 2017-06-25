On the Canvas: Exhibit and sale by Ga...

On the Canvas: Exhibit and sale by Gallery Painting Group focuses on...

The Gallery Painting Group - London's largest and oldest artist organization - will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday with The All Canadian Art Show and Sale featuring more than 100 of their works at The ARTS Project Tuesday through July 8. Spokesperson Marilyn Kidd said the artists were asked to submit works that conveyed "their own individual expression of what Canada means to them." Among the works submitted include landscapes, people, activities and symbols, each accompanied by a written statement by the artist "of how the particular subject they chose reflects what the Canadian experience is for them."

