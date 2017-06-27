Octogenarian north Norfolk artist cel...

Octogenarian north Norfolk artist celebrates six decades of painting with a string of exhibitions

Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Mundesley artist John Midgley, who is enjoying his most successful year yet at the age of 82. Picture: KAREN BETHELL At the age of 82, Mundesley-based artist John Midgley would be forgiven for putting his feet up and taking life easy. But the former London arts advisor has no plans to slow down and, with a string of one-man shows and group exhibitions in the pipeline, says he is enjoying a 'renaissance'.

Chicago, IL

