Octogenarian north Norfolk artist celebrates six decades of painting with a string of exhibitions

Mundesley artist John Midgley, who is enjoying his most successful year yet at the age of 82. Picture: KAREN BETHELL At the age of 82, Mundesley-based artist John Midgley would be forgiven for putting his feet up and taking life easy. But the former London arts advisor has no plans to slow down and, with a string of one-man shows and group exhibitions in the pipeline, says he is enjoying a 'renaissance'.

