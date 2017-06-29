Newly attributed Bosch painting goes ...

Newly attributed Bosch painting goes on view at Nelson-Atkins

For the first time since its reattribution, Hieronymus Bosch's The Temptation of St. Anthony will go on view at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on June 30. It will be shown with Christ Crowned with Thorns, an early Netherlandish painting recently confirmed as an autograph work by Albrecht Bouts. Both panels came into the Nelson-Atkins collection as original compositions, but scholars subsequently thought they were by assistants or followers.

