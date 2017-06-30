New paintings by Darien artist Jan Dilenschneider are being shown in Norwalk.
The painter is the only living American artist to have her work on display at the Grand Palais in Paris. Her work has also been featured for the past four years at a gallery in the bohemian Le Marais district in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|29
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May '17
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC