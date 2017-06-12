N.J. school removes painting of porci...

N.J. school removes painting of porcine President Trump grabbing cat

Read more: The Jersey Journal

MORRISTOWN -- A Morristown High School student's controversial art project featuring a porcine version of President Donald Trump holding an agitated cat has been removed from the school's annual Art & Design Show amidst complaints. Liam Shea's other work -- a painting of Trump on a missile taking a selfie -- was also removed, according to a report by MorristownGreen.com .

Chicago, IL

