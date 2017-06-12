Mouth artist hopes his new exhibition will encourage people to take up painting
A MOUTH artist who mastered the impressive skill after being paralysed in a car accident will present a range of paintings in his latest exhibition. Keith Jansz, of Finmere near Bicester, has been painting using adapted paintbrushes for nearly two decades since he became quadriplegic following the car crash in 1995.
