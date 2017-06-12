Monet exhibit at Currier to showcase 4 paintings
A beloved Claude Monet painting has returned to its home at New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art after an eight-month tour, and will be back on display, along with three others that show the artist's evolution. Monet's 1869 landscape, "The Bridge at Bougival," was acquired by the museum in 1949.
