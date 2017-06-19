Military might on show to mark Armed Forces Day
At this year's event, parents and their children tested their skills on a paintball range run by The Rifles and explored a range of military vehicles, vintage and contemporary. With support from Hampshire Record Office, there was also a family research workshop offering the chance to find out more about grandad or great-grandad's military past.
