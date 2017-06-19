Migrant lifejackets turned into artwo...

Migrant lifejackets turned into artwork in Copenhagen

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

In the sun-soaked setting of Copenhagen's Nyhavn harbour, there is a striking reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis taking place on Europe's shores. Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has barricaded the windows of the Kunsthal Charlottenborg museum with more than 3,500 salvaged lifejackets worn by migrants and collected on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC