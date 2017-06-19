Migrant lifejackets turned into artwork in Copenhagen
In the sun-soaked setting of Copenhagen's Nyhavn harbour, there is a striking reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis taking place on Europe's shores. Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has barricaded the windows of the Kunsthal Charlottenborg museum with more than 3,500 salvaged lifejackets worn by migrants and collected on the Greek island of Lesbos.
