Midcoast/D.C. connections in Moser show

"Dedicated to Art: Corcoran Gallery of Art & George Washington University Artists in Maine" will open with a 6 to 8 p.m. reception Thursday, June 22, at the Thos. Moser showroom, 149 Main St./Route 1. The exhibit will feature 83 paintings, prints, drawings and photographs from 24 artists who have a connection to Maine and attended or taught at either the Corcoran Gallery of Art or the George Washington University.

