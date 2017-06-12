Meet Lupine Cottage's Artist of the Month - Anne Cronin
Anne Cronin is a native of Maine and lives by the sea in Belfast. Her watercolor paintings and ink drawings of land and seascapes have been widely shown."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC