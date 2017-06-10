McHenry County College celebrates 50 ...

McHenry County College celebrates 50 years with Scots Fest

Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Media Katnie Jagman of Woodstock, a student in McHenry County College's Retired Adult Program, works on a painting Saturday at McHenry County College's Scots Fest, an interactive arts festival and car show. The event was an appreciation to the community for supporting the college's half century of progress and included MCC music ensembles, Strikers Drum Line, Potts & Pans Steelband, storyteller Jim May, a kids' activities area and interactive art demonstrations from MCC faculty and students.

