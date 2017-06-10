McHenry County College celebrates 50 years with Scots Fest
Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Media Katnie Jagman of Woodstock, a student in McHenry County College's Retired Adult Program, works on a painting Saturday at McHenry County College's Scots Fest, an interactive arts festival and car show. The event was an appreciation to the community for supporting the college's half century of progress and included MCC music ensembles, Strikers Drum Line, Potts & Pans Steelband, storyteller Jim May, a kids' activities area and interactive art demonstrations from MCC faculty and students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC