Lots to learn at Kids College

Amiga, played by Rachel Siegling, and Gwenyth, played by Anna Ertle, chat during the start of "Eggheads," the one-act play staged Friday by the Kids College theater class. In the play, Gwenyth fears she will be labeled an "egghead" after learning that she is a genius, and the drama comes from what happens when rumors fly.

