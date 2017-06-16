Los Angeles museum acquires rare 16th century painting

A rare 16th century painting that's been in private hands for more than 4 centuries and in Britain for nearly 250 years has been acquired by the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. "Virgin With Child, St. John the Baptist, and Mary Magdalene" will be the Getty's first work by Parmigianino, who painted and made prints in Italy during the late Renaissance.

