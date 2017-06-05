Learn pastel painting

Artist Val Brooks is coming to Hedland to host a two-day pastel workshop at the Hedland Arts Council studio on June 24 and 25. Brooks is a pastel artist who was struck by the quality of light and amazing colours of the landscape when she moved to Australia from the UK in 1981. She has studied pastel and oil painting and is a member of the Pastel Society and the WA Society of Art.

