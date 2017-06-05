Learn pastel painting
Artist Val Brooks is coming to Hedland to host a two-day pastel workshop at the Hedland Arts Council studio on June 24 and 25. Brooks is a pastel artist who was struck by the quality of light and amazing colours of the landscape when she moved to Australia from the UK in 1981. She has studied pastel and oil painting and is a member of the Pastel Society and the WA Society of Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May 24
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May '17
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC