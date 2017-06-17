Leaders in Ithaca Focus on Stewart Park Improvements
While a lot of work has already been done in the area, those leaders are now focused on bigger projects ahead. They include revitalizing the Picnic House, converting the former Wharton Silent Film Studio into a Visitor Center, painting the Cascadilla Boathouse and restoring a gazebo.
