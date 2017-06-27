Kurt Cobain's 'Incesticide' Painting to Debut at Seattle Art Fair
A pair of Kurt Cobain's paintings, including the canvas featuring the cover of Nirvana's 'Incesticide,' will make their debut this August in Seattle. A pair of Kurt Cobain 's paintings, including the canvas that features on the cover of Nirvana 's Incesticide compilation, will make their debut this August at the Seattle Art Fair.
