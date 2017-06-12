Kiwi researchers discover 'almost perfectly preserved' 118-year-old painting in Antarctica

Josefin Bergmark-Jimenez found a 118-year-old painting by Dr Edward Wilson among 1500 artefacts that were being conserved from two huts at Cape Adare that were built in 1899. An "almost perfectly preserved" 118-year-old painting has been discovered among penguin excrement, dust and mould-covered papers in Antarctica.

