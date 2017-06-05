Interviews, photos and video: Acclaimed Native American artist Starr...
Muscogee artist Starr Hardridge uses the classical painting technique pointillism to simulate the look of beadwork in his paintings. Hardridge is the 2017 poster and T-shirt artist for the 2017 Red Earth Festival, continuing through Sunday at Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
