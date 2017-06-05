How we cope with death

How we cope with death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Korea Herald

Two large works of art face off each other at the Barakat Seoul, sharing the common subject of the death of a father. However, the two pieces, part of "The Absence of Paterfamilias" exhibition, are dissimilar in almost every other way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May '17 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC