How the New Bowery Wall Commission Pu...

How the New Bowery Wall Commission Puts Rape Culture on Display

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hyperallergic

The latest artist commissioned to paint the influential Soho wall is a man who has bragged about his predatory sexual behavior. . Did everyone forget that this guy openly bragged about raping a woman a few years ago? Does that not matter at all? about an experience he had at an LA massage parlor where he forced his masseuse to give him a blowjob.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May '17 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC