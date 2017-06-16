History of one of Glasgow's most famous, if enigmatic, paintings to...

History of one of Glasgow's most famo...

THE mysterious history of one the most famous paintings in Glasgow 's collections is being probed by a major new international art project. For many years there have been question marks over the true creator of The Lady in a Fur Wrap, an enigmatic painting in Glasgow's collections.

Chicago, IL

