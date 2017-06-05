High school students' paintings mocking Trump removed from New Jersey art exhibit
Saying, "other people weren't too happy with this," a New Jersey high school principal removed two works of art from a high school art exhibit that did not show President Donald Trump in a flattering light. According to the MorristownGreen , Liam Shea - a junior at Morristown High - claims he was called into the principal's office on Thursday and told his painting portraying a pig-faced Trump holding a cat before a burning American flag had to be removed.
