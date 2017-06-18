High art: The 'moving' giant painting on a skyscraper
The Van Gogh exhibition is attracting the hordes to the National Gallery of Victoria, but you can see 'high' art outdoors, for free. For the next year, a work by Indigenous artist Ray Traplina will hang from a skyscraper being built in Little Lonsdale Street.
