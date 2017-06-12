Hidden Group of Seven painting found ...

Hidden Group of Seven painting found on back of another art piece

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The newly found painting will be on display in it's original frame in Barkerville, B.C. Few people in the world own a painting by Group of Seven artist Alexander Young Jackson and fewer still have the experience of one B.C. gold miner who got more than he bargained for when he bought the art piece. It was only after he purchased it that Wright discovered there was a second painting by the acclaimed Canadian artist hidden in the back, depicting the historic gold rush town of Barkerville, B.C. Wright said he wishes he could take credit for the find but it was actually one of his lifelong friends who uncovered the second hidden painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News How some people are missing the point on cultur... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Jun 16 Crystalcat89 113
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May '17 tomin cali 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC