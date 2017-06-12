Hidden Group of Seven painting found on back of another art piece

The newly found painting will be on display in it's original frame in Barkerville, B.C. Few people in the world own a painting by Group of Seven artist Alexander Young Jackson and fewer still have the experience of one B.C. gold miner who got more than he bargained for when he bought the art piece. It was only after he purchased it that Wright discovered there was a second painting by the acclaimed Canadian artist hidden in the back, depicting the historic gold rush town of Barkerville, B.C. Wright said he wishes he could take credit for the find but it was actually one of his lifelong friends who uncovered the second hidden painting.

