Harness Racing Museum to auction rare painting Wednesday, June 07, 2017 - from the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame While Reeves painted primarily Thoroughbreds, he painted many Standardbreds as well, including the important pacing sire Adios, owned by Delvin Miller, later by Miller and Hanover Shoe Farms. In 1960 Miller's farm manager Harry Harvey and his wife Cornelia commissioned Reeves to paint future Hall of Fame Immortal broodmare Maggie Counsel as a Christmas gift for Delvin and Mary Lib Miller.

