Get ready to party at Milford Carnival
The act, which appeared on the ninth series of ITV show the X Factor, will wow the crowds on the Radio Pembrokeshire stage. And opening the day's festivities will be former pop star and Coronation Street acress Kym Marsh, who will also be available to meet and greet carnival visitors.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|29
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|How some people are missing the point on cultur...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Jun 16
|Crystalcat89
|113
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|May '17
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
